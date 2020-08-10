Bucks’ Antetokounmpo to miss game after having oral surgery

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday with the Toronto Raptors after undergoing oral surgery.

Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Budenholzer said NBA protocols dealing with dental issues enabled Antetokounmpo to get treatment without having to spend any time in quarantine afterward.

The Bucks already have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season.