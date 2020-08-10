Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes could be taking him into treacherous political territory. His directive doesn’t affect retirement benefits but how they’re paid for. Democrats say it’s a signal that Trump would cut the social safety net, breaking a promise he made as a candidate in 2016 not to touch Social Security and Medicare. Some nonpartisan experts also expressed concerns. The White House is pushing back, saying there’s no threat to the Social Security Trust Fund and Trump had to act because Congress has been unable to move ahead on a new coronavirus relief bill.