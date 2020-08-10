Greece: Missing man’s body found after deadly storm; 8 dead

BOURTZI, Greece (AP) — The Greek coast guard says the body of a man missing after a storm sparked flash floods on the Greek island of Evia over the weekend has been recovered, bringing the death toll to eight. Rescue crews had been searching for the 72-year-old since Sunday, after he was reported missing following flooding that swept away cars and sent residents of some villages scrambling to their roofs to await rescue. The coast guard said the man’s body was recovered from the sea off the coast of mainland Greece opposite Evia just after midday Monday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis surveyed the affected region by helicopter and pledged speedy assistance for households and businesses.