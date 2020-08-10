Iran shutters newspaper after expert questions virus numbers

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has shut down a newspaper after it published remarks by an expert who said the official figures on coronavirus cases and deaths in the country account for only 5% of the real toll. The editor-in-chief of Jahane Sanat told the official IRNA news agency that authorities closed his newspaper, which began publishing in 2004 and was mainly focused on business news. On Sunday, the daily quoted an expert as saying authorities held up the announcement of the first confirmed case in January until after the commemorations of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and parliamentary elections the following month. Iran has the deadliest outbreak reported in the Middle East.