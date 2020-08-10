Lebanon questions security chief, minister quits over blast

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge has begun questioning the heads of the country’s security agencies over last week’s devastating blast in Beirut as another Cabinet minister resigned in protest. Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm, who was sprayed with water and verbally attacked last week while visiting a damaged area, handed her resignation to the prime minister. She is the third Cabinet minister to resign over the blast. A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday, amid speculation the government could resign en masse. The Aug. 4, blast killed 160 people and wounded about 6,000. It has been widely blamed on official neglect and corruption, and sparked anger and protests directed at the country’s entrenched political leaders.