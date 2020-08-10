Liz Weston: Feel out of control? These money moves can help

The pandemic has many of us feeling fearful and out of control. But you can take steps to get a handle on what’s happening in your life. Measuring progress leads to a sense of accomplishment, and one way to measure progress is with dollar signs — whether it’s calculating how much you’re able to give or your savings from forgoing restaurant meals. Reviewing changes in your spending habits during the pandemic can help identify what’s important to you — and where it’s easier to cut back. And shifting your focus to daily actions, versus eventual outcomes, can keep you moving when motivation is flagging.