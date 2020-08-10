Minnesota to open nursing home visitation during pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Long-term care facilities in Minnesota soon will be allowed to open up more to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic but will have to follow the state’s strict guidance. The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday outlined the new visitation guidelines, which take effect Aug. 29. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the guidance includes several factors, such as the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the surrounding community. Minnesota health officials Monday reported 625 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths. Of the newly reported deaths, two were in private homes and one was in a long-term care or assisted living facility.