French anti-terrorism prosecutors open probe in Niger attack

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terrorism prosecutors formally opened an investigation one day after eight people, including six French nationals, were killed by gunmen in a Niger giraffe park. Seven of the eight people were aid workers working in the West African country, two European aid groups said Monday. The six French citizens and one Nigerien were working for Paris-based NGO ACTED and Geneva-based IMPACT Initiatives. The other victim was their Nigerien guide. The NGOs condemned “in the strongest terms the senseless and barbaric killing of our colleagues and their guide.” Niger’s interior ministry said Sunday the attack took place in Koure, where the aid workers were visiting a giraffe reserve.