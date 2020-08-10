Onalaska’s Thomas drops 22 in Raptors win over the Bucks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) --Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106.

Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas scored 22 points as well for the Raptors, making 9 of 17 shots in an expanded role.

"I do my best to stay ready, regardless of the situation because I never know when my number will be called. That's the role I'm in right now. Obviously, tonight I played a lot of minutes. There's going to be games where I don't play at all. There's going to be games where I play 1 or 2 minutes. I just have to prepare myself the same way every game," Thomas said.

Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after undergoing oral surgery.

For Toronto, Kyle Lowry sat out with a sore lower back, Serge Ibaka missed the game with a bruised right knee and Fred Van Vleet was out with a hyperextended right knee.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks.