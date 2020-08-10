Pandemic wrecks global Class of 2020’s hopes for first job

LONDON (AP) — The pandemic is clouding the global Class of 2020’s career ambitions. Around the world, young people armed with new degrees, diplomas and professional qualifications are struggling to enter the workforce as the pandemic pushes the global economy into recession. COVID-19 has thwarted hopes of landing first jobs, which are important for jumpstarting careers, as employers cut back graduate recruiting plans or even revoke job offers. The problem, like the pandemic, is global. Newly qualified doctors, accountants, engineers, teachers and fashion designers are all struggling to find work.