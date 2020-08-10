Petitti leaves MLB after 12 years for video, esports company

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Petitti is leaving Major League Baseball after 12 years to become president of sports and entertainment for the video game and esports company Activision Blizzard Inc. Petitti was one of two deputy commissioners under baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, in charge of business and media. Dan Halem is deputy commissioner for baseball administration and chief legal officer. Activision Blizzard said Monday that Petitti will report to CEO Bobby Kotick and will oversee esports, consumer products, and film and television beginning Aug. 17. Activision Blizzard’s properties include esports’ Overwatch League and Call of Duty League.