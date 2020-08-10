Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT

FOR WESTERN OLMSTED…WABASHA AND DODGE COUNTIES…

At 459 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southwest of Pepin to Mantorville to near

Ellendale, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Byron around 505 AM CDT.

Wabasha, Oronoco and Kellogg around 515 AM CDT.

Claremont around 520 AM CDT.

Hayfield around 525 AM CDT.

Dodge Center and Elgin around 530 AM CDT.

Plainview around 540 AM CDT.

Rochester around 555 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include South

Troy, Potsdam, Eden, Highway 57 And 570th Street, County Roads 6 And

15, Hidden Meadows R V Park and Rock Dell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH