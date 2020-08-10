Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINONA AND NORTHERN HOUSTON COUNTIES…

At 637 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brice Prairie,

or near La Crescent, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Winona and northern Houston Counties, including the

following locations… Perkins, Mound Prairie, I 90 Exit 257, Wilson,

Ridgeway, I 90 Exit 275 and Pickwick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…60MPH