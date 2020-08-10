Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT

FOR LA CROSSE…SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHERN TREMPEALEAU

COUNTIES…

At 640 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northeast of Blair to French Island to Hokah,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

West Salem around 650 AM CDT.

Bangor around 700 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Franklin, County Roads G And H, Irish Hill, North Side Of La Crosse,

Camp Decorah, South Side Of La Crosse and Goose Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…60MPH