Sunnier weather coming

Gloomy Monday…

Clouds overspread the area with a few showers thrown in for the afternoon. Heavy t-storms skirted the region during the morning and early afternoon. The severe weather stayed south in Iowa and Illinois. Highs did reach into the 70s to middle 80s.

Sunshine returns…

Dry weather will bring sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs will reach into the middle to upper 80s. That’s well above average for the second week of August.

Chance for rain later in the week…

Moisture will return to the area on the strength of southerly breezes Thursday through Saturday, and that will bring a chance of much needed rainfall, especially on Friday and Saturday. I wouldn’t expect all day rainfall, so outdoor projects are possible.

Cooler next week…

The weather pattern will cool down for next week, and we should see relatively dry conditions.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be high over the coming days..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden