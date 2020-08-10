UK flies air force plane over Channel amid migrant crossings

LONDON (AP) — A Royal Air Force surveillance plane is flying over the English Channel as the British government tries to curb people crossing over from France in small boats. Britain’s Conservative government has talked tough as the number making the trip increased during warm summer weather. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday described the attempted voyages as “a very bad and stupid and dangerous and criminal thing to do.” The government secretary in charge of immigration has appointed a former Royal Marine commando as “clandestine Channel threat commander.” More than 650 people have arrived so far in August, including unaccompanied children. The British and French immigration ministers are set to discuss the issue in Paris on Tuesday.