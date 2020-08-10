Wisconsin Farm Support Program’s second round of applications has opened

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the state of Wisconsin and farmers across the nation, they have taken a big hit because of the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Farm Support Program provides $50 million for direct aid payments to farmers to help them respond to the challenges presented by COVID 19.

In the first round of the program, $41.6 million was handed out to about 12,000 farmers. The application dates ran from June 15 - 29.

In La Crosse, 116 farmers got a total of $406,000 in aid payments.

There is a second round of money up for gabs, the remainder of the first round, which is $8.4 million. Any farmer with a gross income between $10,000 - $5 million a year is eligible for the second round.

The application for the second round of payments if August 10 - 24. Ag experts note that farmers should see payments around September.

Randy Romanski, the Secretary Designee for the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, said farmers will always be an essential employee.

"As we go through all of this, it is important to remember how important agriculture is to our state, our economy, and all of us," Romanski said. "Farmers are important because they help feed us, our state, and the world."

Ag experts said their goal is to make sure this program was commodity neutral, which means diary farmers, fruit farmers, corn farmers etc. all have a change of eligibility for funds.

Kaitlyn Davis, the Ag Educator for Extension La Crosse County, said farmers have a lot to lose during this pandemic and is pleased there is some support for them.

"If a farmer gets sick or a family member, that can impact harvest production or even just being out in the field and monitoring," Davis said. "Farmers feed the world, and need all the support they can get"

The Wisconsin Farm Support Program is a collaborative partnership with Governor Evers' office, The Department of Revenue, and more than a dozen groups representing farmers in Wisconsin.

Eligible Farmers can apply here for financial help, and find a full list of frequently asked questions.