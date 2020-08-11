5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Russia becomes the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism. New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Across Africa and around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of antiretroviral drugs to many of the more than 24 million people who take them, endangering their lives.