Asia Today: India adds 53,000 new cases, Melbourne steadies

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported more than 53,600 new virus cases of coronavirus Tuesday. It has averaged 50,000 new cases daily since mid-June and its total is near 2.3 million. More than 45,000 people in India have died from COVID-19. India’s top medical research body said nearly 25 million samples have been tested for the virus. Health experts say far more need to be tested, given India’s population of 1.4 billion people. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, the outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city was holding steady and mainland China and Hong Kong saw declines.