World shares march higher as S&P 500 nears all-time record

Shares have opened higher in Europe after a day of gains for most Asian markets. The advance extended another Wall Street rally that took the S&P 500 to within striking distance of its all-time high set in February. Shares rose in Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong even as confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The gains followed President Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to cut taxes on capital gains and income. Investors stepped up buying after Trump ordered stopgap measures following the collapse of talks on Capitol Hill for a bigger economic rescue package.