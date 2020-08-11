Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off 72 employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — One of eastern Iowa’s largest employers has revealed it plans to lay off 72 workers at its Cedar Rapids plant. The company, which manufactures aviation and military equipment, had announced on July 30 that it would lay off workers, but declined to say how many. The Gazette reported Monday that it revealed the number in a recent notice to Iowa Workforce Development. The cuts come amid declining sales numbers during the global coronavirus outbreak. Collins Aerospace President Stephen Timm says the cuts primarily affect Collins Aerospace’s commercial business functions.