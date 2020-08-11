Deaths from coronavirus top 1,000 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin surpassed a grim milestone Tuesday, recording eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,006.

Gov. Tony Evers reacted to the news Tuesday in a statement.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many,” said Gov. Evers. “To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”

The Department of Health Services reported 13,599 new test results, of which 524--or 5.3 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 94.7 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average decreased to 816 new cases per day, from 840 a week ago.

DHS listed eight new deaths, bringing to the total to 1,006 people (1.6 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 61 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 414 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 119 are in intensive care units.

The state reported 12,875 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 51,456 or 83 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

