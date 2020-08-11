GBI: No evidence that police fired at fleeing Black children

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have asked residents in southeastern Georgia to turn over any video taken of a traffic stop where a police officer has been accused of shooting at Black children who were running away from the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says there is no evidence suggesting the Waycross officer fired at the fleeing minors. Investigators said a different officer did fire shots — but that was when two teenagers who were still in the car drove at the officer. Nobody was hurt by the gunfire. The GBI says no body camera footage was taken of the Saturday morning incident.