Hockey makes progress in midst of awakening about racism

There’s an awakening happening in hockey about systemic racism and its role in the majority white sport. Minnesota’s Matt Dumba recently became the first NHL player to kneel during the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Vegas teammates Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner were joined by Dallas players Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson kneeling for the U.S. and Canadian anthems the next night. NBC Sports is launching a new “Hockey Culture” show hosted by Black analyst Anson Carter. Meanwhile, teams are taking tangible steps to address the issue in their communities, led by the Washington Capitals.