La Crescent-Hokah Public School Officials discuss fall semester plans

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah Public School District has a lot going on this summer.

Building renovations are underway along with planning for the upcoming fall semester.

Superintendent Kevin Cardille said the fall semester's first day is September 14 and comes with some changes.

K through 4th graders will come back to school full time in the classroom. Cardille said if parents do not feel comfortable with that option, they can schedule to have their child learn at home and tune into class virtually.

Kids in 5th - 12th grade will split into two groups. Those groups will alternate to learning inside school walls and at home. On Wednesdays, all 5th - 12th graders will learn from home.

"We appreciate the patience from parents. School is going to look very different, " Cardille said. "It has been a long spring, a long summer, and we've worked on many plans while taking guidance and direction from the state, the governor, and across the country."

Cardille said the school district monitors both the city of Winona and La Crosse health departments to assist in their decision making to ensure the health and safety of their students and staff.

