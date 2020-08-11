Poll: Biden holds steady lead over Trump in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin likely voters finds support in the presidential race little changed since June, with Joe Biden favored by 49 percent and President Donald Trump by 44 percent.

Six percent of voters say they will vote for neither, don’t know who they will vote for, or don’t want to give an opinion.

Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

In June, among likely voters, Biden was supported by 50 percent and Trump by 44 percent, with 6 percent choosing neither. Biden had 49 percent in May and Trump 45 percent.

The new poll also found that, as COVID-19 cases have gone up in the state, the percent of voters who are concerned personally has increased.

How Evers’ is handling coronavirus issues: 61% of WI voters approve, 35% disapprove. In June, it was 58% and 37%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) August 11, 2020

With strong partisan differences, voters overall favor requiring masks be worn in public, but opinion is almost evenly decided on whether children should go to school in person at the start of the new school year.

Are you comfortable with students returning to school in person in the fall? 45% say yes, 48% say no. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) August 11, 2020

Should masks be required in public? Among Democrats, 93% say yes, 5% say no. Among Republicans, 43% say yes, 54% say no. Among independents, 71% yes, 29% no. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) August 11, 2020

The poll was conducted Aug. 4-9, 2020. The sample included 801 registered voters in Wisconsin who were interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points. There are 675 likely voters included in the poll, with a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.

There is little difference in polling among registered voters, with Biden receiving 48 percent and Trump receiving 42 percent. In June, among all registered voters, Biden was supported by 49 percent and Trump by 41 percent.