Quick-relief before another active (not widespread) pattern moves in

The sunshine made its appearance before sunset and that sun will return this morning. It will be a beautifully calm and warm summer day after the stormy Monday. Today will include low humidity and highs in the upper 80s. But with southerly winds and summer sunshine expect a warm summer day.

Sunshine will linger into Wednesday morning. As the high pressure moves off to the east, it will allow for cloud cover to increase Wednesday afternoon. With the increasing cloud cover, a chance for a few isolated showers will become possible.

Late storm chances

From Thursday through Saturday, there will be an evening chance for storms to develop. An approaching warm front will initiate storm chances Thursday. This system will stall out and keep on and off storm chances possible through Saturday. Then a cold front will push out storms chances Late Saturday.

Workweek conditions

As the first round of showers becomes possible tomorrow, the humidity will be on a gradual return. Humidity will bring the moisture for storm chances, but will also bring sticky days ahead.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be times of sunshine between storms chances, so not overly gloomy, but not quiet!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett