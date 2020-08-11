Rising star in Detroit departs suddenly for Silicon Valley

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The chief financial officer at General Motors, Dhivya Suryadevara, is leaving Detroit for Silicon Valley in a surprise departure for Jack Dorsey’s startup, Stripe. A rising star in the auto sector, Suryadevara became GM’s first female CFO in 2018 at the age of 39, and quickly became a trusted voice for Mary Barra, the first woman to head a major U.S. auto manufacturer. She makes the move at a critical time for both companies. GM is pushing hard into electric vehicles and cutting costs, while Stripe, based in San Francisco, grows incredibly fast. Since COVID-19 was first detected in the US, the mobile payment system says its processed $1 billion in sales from companies that began using the technology this year.