UPDATE: Children found in Clark County

UPDATE: 12:35 a.m. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said that the two children and stolen vehicle were found in Clark County.

No other details were made available.

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to have stolen a car and has an 8-year-old girl with her.

The sheriff's office issued the alert shortly before midnight on Monday.

They said that a 2006 Mercury Montego Luxury Sedan, 4-door, with Wisconsin license plate AAM7357 was taken from a residence at W470 Graves Coulee Road near Bangor.

The person who called authorities said that Olivia Marie Striepling, 15, had taken the vehicle.

At the time, she was taking care of Abiline Leeann Connot, 8, who is believed to be with Striepling.

The sheriff's office said the children were reported missing at 4:30 p.m. when they failed to return home. The children left their home sometime between 6-8 a.m.

The children may be in the Merrillan, Wisconsin area in Jackson County.

A trace of Striepling's phone showed a location east of Merrillan and north of Hatfield. Pictures posted on her Snapchat story claimed to be in the Hatfield area. The phone is off at this time.

Anyone who may have seen or knows where the children are is asked to contact local authorities.