In Seattle, a Black police chief resigns over budget cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Efforts to cut spending on police _ a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation _ has claimed an unlikely target. Carmen Best, Seattle’s first Black police chief who enjoyed deep support in its minority communities, announced her retirement Monday night. It came just hours after the City Council voted to cut her pay and that of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition. She said Tuesday that she was OK with the pay cut, but not having to lay off young officers, many of them minorities hired in part to improve the department’s diversity.