Suit: LA officer fondled dead woman, showed video to others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court documents show that a Los Angeles police officer accused of fondling a dead woman has been sued by her family. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the family of Elizabeth Baggett. The lawsuit accuses Officer David Rojas of fondling Elizabeth Baggett’s breasts and “feeling her nipples, without limitation,” as well as showing the body camera video of it to others. Rojas, who has been on the force for four years, remains employed by the Los Angeles Police Department. But he has been suspended. He has pleaded not guilty in a criminal case, and his lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.