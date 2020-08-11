Van Orden moves on to November election in 3rd Congressional race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden wins over his opponent Jessi Ebben.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Van Orden around 9:50 p.m.

The former Navy Seal now faces incumbent Rep. Ron Kind in the November election.

One of the items Van Orden wants to work on if elected is helping Wisconsin farmers.

"I would ask to be on the Ag committee... what I'm going to do is, I'm going to go to congress and I'm going to work on the farm bill and fix it," he said in an earlier interview.