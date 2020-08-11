Willis beats longtime DA in county that includes Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Challenger Fani Willis has defeated her former boss in the Democratic primary runoff in the race for district attorney in Georgia’s most populous county. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard conceded the race late Tuesday. Howard was the first African American district attorney elected in Georgia when he took office in 1997 and faced no election opponents until he drew two challengers in the June primary. He was forced into the Tuesday runoff after coming in second to Willis in the June primary. Willis worked in Howard’s office for 16 years.