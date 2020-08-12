6 former EPA bosses call for agency reset after election

Six former leaders of the Environmental Protection Agency are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump’s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term. The bipartisan group of ex-EPA leaders is backing a plan presented Wednesday by former EPA staffers for overhauling the agency after November’s presidential election. Many recommendations are critical of rollbacks made by the Trump administration. The recommendations range from renouncing political interference in EPA regulation to boosting climate-friendly electric vehicles. Current EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler is dismissing the recommendations from his predecessors. And his spokesman accuses Wheeler’s predecessors of having “botched” environmental matters during their tenures.