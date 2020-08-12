After multiple crises, this time Lebanese feel broken

BEIRUT (AP) — Beirut’s massive explosion is just the latest in multiple crises that have hit Lebanon the past year, including massive protests, economic collapse and the coronavirus pandemic. Some Lebanese, whether poor or middle class, now feel their resolve is simply broken. Greater numbers had been thrown into poverty by the financial meltdown, few have extra cash. Now their homes and businesses are wrecked after a huge cache of explosive chemicals at the port blew up last week. Lebanese are accustomed to turmoil, but some feel like they just can’t bounce back this time.