Altra donates to Great Rivers United Way

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Great Rivers United way received a large donation from Altra Federal Credit Union on Wednesday morning.

A $63, 872.75 check was presented on Wednesday to be donated to the Great Rivers United Way's recovery campaign.

This donation from Altra marks a 9.5 percent increase from their donation in 2019. They say its amazing to see their employees be so giving during a pandemic, "I think it’s just amazing that our employees and our Altra family stepped up and really gave this year to help the community," said Vice President of Marketing, Cheryl Dutton. "The need is so great this year especially and for Altra to be able to do this for the community is just wonderful."

Highlights from Altra's fundraising efforts include: