Caledonia’s Schultz chooses North Dakota

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) Another Caledonia football player is making plans to play at the next level.

Casey Schultz committed to North Dakota on scholarship Wednesday.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Schultz is a beast at 6'4", 235 pounds.

He played a huge role on a Caledonia defense that held opponents to just 6 points a game last season.

Schultz was a first-team all-conference selection in the Three Rivers last season.

He also earned all-state honorable mention.