AP source: Cowboys agree to deal with pass rusher Griffen

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a one-year contract with longtime Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen. Griffen is the latest addition of a pass rusher with a pedigree for the Cowboys. Dallas signed former San Francisco end Aldon Smith during the offseason. Griffen opted out of the final three years of his contract with the Vikings in February and became a free agent. The 32-year-old spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota.