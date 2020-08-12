August Election: Voters choose county winners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Besides the high profile Senate and congressional races, there were several contested county-level races in the area.

Both Vernon and Monroe counties had Republican primary races for County Treasurer and Register of Deeds.

All four winners in Tuesday's races are running unopposed on the November ballot.

In one of the closest races of election day, incumbent Monroe County Treasurer Debbie Carney edged challenger and current Deputy Treasurer Mindy Hemmersbach by 45 votes, 2,450 to 2,405.

Incumbent Register of Deeds Deb Brandt defeated former Register employee Beth Ford.

In Vernon County, Marilyn Hauge beat incumbent Dawn Nemec in a four-way race in the Register of Deeds contest.

Karen Delap defeated Marina Abt in the primary for County Treasurer.

In Houston County, challenger Dewey Severson beat incumbent Jack Miller in the race for District 1 County Commissioner. Scott Yeiter came in second in the contest.

Incumbent Greg "Skip" Olson beat two challengers, Jordan Potter and F. Craig Zeches, in a race for Winona County District 4 Commissioner.