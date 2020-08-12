Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

With a coronavirus vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to test what may be the next best thing: antibody drugs that fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to do the job. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. The drugs are concentrated versions of specific antibodies that worked best against the coronavirus in lab an animal tests. They’re being tested to treat COVID-19 and for preventing infection in people at high risk of it. Results of key studies are expected by fall.