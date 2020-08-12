Federal judge refuses to block campus sexual assault rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is allowing the Education Department to move forward with new rules governing how schools and universities respond to sexual assault complaints. The rules, which take effect Friday, expand the rights of the accused and narrow the types of cases schools are required to investigate. In their suit, attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia had argued that the rules, which narrow the definition of sexual harassment, would block schools from investigating certain sexual abuse complaints and discourage students from filing complaints. But U.S. District Judge Carl. J. Nichols rejected those arguments in his ruling on Wednesday.