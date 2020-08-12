Fishing for funding: Al’s Musky Challenge

LAKE VERMILION, Minn. (WXOW) - A local Rotarian and business owner wants the community to help him reel in some relief for local nonprofits.

Al Louis of Designing Jewelers is using his passion for musky fishing to raise money for programs from Mobile Meals, the BSA Gateway Area Council, The La Crosse Public Education Foundation, The Family and Children's Center and New Horizons.

What started as a casual fundraiser last year, "Al's Musky Challenge" turned into a full-fledged effort this year with some creative twists. An avid Packers and Brewers fan, Louis said he brought in double a recent donation by sporting a Cubs jersey with his catch.

"Challenge me and make me do something crazy,” said Louis. “For charity, I'll do just about anything."

Involved heavily in Oktoberfest, Louis has also boosted donations by sporting some festive garb. He's working on a challenge with the Mrs. Oktoberfest organization to wear a dirndl if the price is right.

His goal is to bring in $40,000 by August 28. You can find a link to pledge by clicking here or donate by clicking here.