Gen. Belichick? Trump says Patriots coach has military chops

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick has eight Super Bowl rings. Maybe he should also have four stars. In a call with conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt aired Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he thinks the legendary New England coach — a master strategist on the football field — would make a solid military leader. Trump said if he ever were at war, he’d call Belichick to ask for his thoughts and ideas. The president said Belichick would “be as good as any general out there.” Belichick won two Super Bowls with the Giants and six more with the Patriots. He didn’t immediately react to the president’s comments.