Georgia district struggles to teach online; quarantines grow

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s largest school district has struggled to launch online learning for its 180,000 students, as parents complained that they failed to log in to Gwinnett County’s online system. And the largest district in the state that’s currently offering face-to-face instruction has now quarantined over 1,110 students because of possible coronavirus exposure. That’s a one-day increase of more than 300 children. According to numbers released Wednesday, around 70 students and staff members in the Cherokee County district have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear whether any were infected at school. Since classes resumed last week, 1,156 students and 37 employees have been quarantined.