Giannis gets 1 game suspension for headbutt

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) --Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee's final game of the regular season.

He was handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington's Moe Wagner.

It's unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday's game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.

"I think it was a build-up of dirty plays in my mind. Guys tripping me. Guys falling in front of my feet. Holding me, hitting me I know that. I have nothing against Wagner. I got to live with it. Bad mistake by me. Learn from it," Antetokounmpo said after Tuesday night's game.