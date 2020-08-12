Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Williams joins his father, country legend Hank Williams Sr., in the Hall of Fame and is known for songs like “All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin’ Over Tonight.” Stuart, a five-time Grammy winner, started his career as a sideman backing up Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash before starting his own artist career. Dillon is known for writing dozens of hits for George Strait, including “The Chair” and “Here For a Good Time,” as well as the often covered classic “Tennessee Whiskey.”