How can Wall Street be so healthy when Main Street isn’t?

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is flying, with the S&P 500 now within a few points of its pre-pandemic record, while Main Street is teetering. Stocks have soared even as the economy has struggled in large part because investors are looking ahead to a brighter future. Huge efforts by the Federal Reserve and Congress to prop up the economy have helped put a floor under markets. Profits have also remained incredibly resilient for the stock market’s most influential companies. Rising hopes for a potential COVID-19 vaccine are also encouraging investors to focus on an expected rebound in corporate profits as life returns to normal.