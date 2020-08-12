Judge faces ethics charges over racist, demeaning comments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A white judge in Pittsburgh faces allegations he violated standards for judges by referring to a Black juror as “Aunt Jemima” and making other demeaning comments to litigants and criminal defendants. The Judicial Conduct Board filed misconduct charges Wednesday against Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Mark Tranquilli. He was removed from hearing cases earlier this year after the “Aunt Jemima” allegation surfaced. The board accuses Tranquilli of not living up to state rules requiring judges to act in ways that promote public confidence in the judiciary. A spokeswoman for his lawyer said neither the lawyer nor Tranquilli would comment.