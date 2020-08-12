La Crosse Muslim community donates to WAFER Food Pantry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network (LISSN) donated $1500 to the WAFER Food Pantry to help those struggling as a result of the pandemic.

In La Crosse, Muslim community members explained to News 19 that the Muslim holiday, Eid al Adha, is a special time to remember the importance of community and to help others.

LISSN is a local group that focuses on anti-Muslim sentiment.

Daoud Jandal, a La Crosse resident and a member of the Muslim community, said there are many misconceptions and erroneous stereotypes about the Muslim religion. Jandal said he wants people in the La Crosse community to know that Muslims here are a compassionate group of people, and are available to help others just as much as the next person.

"In La Crosse, the main religion is of the Christian faith. I am aware that many people here are not familiar with the Muslim faith, and I want to change that," Jandal said. "I have noticed that many people make assumptions about the Muslim religion based on what they hear. My advice to those people is to do solid research on any topic you are not familiar with or establish a friendship with individuals who are different from you. Building friendships with diverse groups of people is a great way to learn new things about others and maybe yourself.

To learn more about how to tackle anti-Muslim sentiment, view a list of frequently asked questions here.