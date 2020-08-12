Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies to get body-worn cameras

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff has announced that deputies will begin getting body-worn cameras in October. The department is the largest sheriff’s law enforcement agency in the nation. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says Thursday that 1,200 deputies in five patrol stations will receive the body cameras beginning Oct. 1. Ultimately, the department will spend $25 million over five years for 5,200 cameras. Hundreds of deputies reportedly purchased their own body cameras as the department’s plans to buy them stalled for years. The move comes after weeks of civil unrest in Los Angeles and across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.